Bengals' Tee Higgins: Logs another limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins (concussion) was listed as limited in practice Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Baby notes that Higgins hasn't been a full practice participant since reporting concussion-like symptoms following the Bengals' Dec. 7 loss to the Bills. The wideout thus has one more chance to log a full session ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but if that doesn't happen Friday, Higgins may end up ruled out for Week 16 action ahead of the weekend.
