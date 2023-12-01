Higgins (hamstring/ankle) was listed as a full practice participant Friday.

After returning to a limited practice Thursday, Higgins -- who has missed three straight games -- returned to a full session Friday, which sets the stage for the wideout to return to action Monday night against the Jaguars. Prior to being sidelined, Higgins compiled a 27-328-2 line on 51 targets through seven games. In his looming return to the lineup, Higgins should reclaim a key role in the Bengals' WR corps, but his fantasy upside could take a hit now that he'll be catching passes from QB Jake Browning instead of Joe Burrow, who is on IR after wrist surgery.