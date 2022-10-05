Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously relayed that the ankle issue Higgins sustained when the Bengals beat the Dolphins last Thursday was nothing major, but the wideout's Wednesday limitations make his status worth monitoring in advance of this Sunday's game against the Ravens. Four games into the season, Higgins has recorded 20 catches on 28 targets for a team-high 315 receiving yards and two TDs, while working alongside Ja'Marr Chase (25 catches on 41 targets) and Tyler Boyd (12 catches on 19 targets).