Higgins (ankle), who returned to a limited practice Friday, is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per Conway, it seems like Higgins could end up being a game-time decision for the contest and with that in mind it seems likely that the Bengals will list the wideout as 'questionable' for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff versus New Orleans.