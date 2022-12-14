Higgins (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The same goes for Tyler Boyd (finger), with coach Zac Taylor having previously indicated that the duo's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is a day-to-day situation. Higgins' hamstring issue limited him to just one snap in Week 14 versus the Browns, while Boyd suffered a dislocated finger in that contest and recorded just two snaps.
