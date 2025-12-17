Bengals' Tee Higgins: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Ben Baby of ESPN.com previously noted via coach Zac Taylor that Higgins remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, with the wideout now having two more chances to upgrade his practice participation level before the Bengals' Week 16 game statuses are posted. In his absence during the team's 24-0 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Mitchell Tinsley logged added WR snaps alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas.
