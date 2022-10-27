Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging a robust 10.6 targets per game through the first seven weeks of the season. Higgins (6.3 TPG), Tyler Boyd (5.4 TPG) and Hayden Hurst (5.6 TPG) had already seen a fair amount of looks in the passing attack as well, but all three players should see their respective fantasy outlooks improve while the Bengals aim to replace Chase's production. Even while Chase was healthy, Higgins already shaped up as a solid starting option in weekly lineups, and the 23-year-old now profiles as a must-start player in the short term.