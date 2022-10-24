Higgins recorded five receptions on seven targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Falcons.

Higgins finished fourth on the team in targets but was plenty efficient with his opportunity. Three of his five receptions went for more than 20 yards, and he narrowly missed on a bigger performance after being tackled at the one-yard line midway through the third quarter. After a few games being hobbled by an ankle injury, Higgins looked to be closer to full strength -- a good sign for his potential production moving forward.