Higgins caught one of two targets for a 44-yard touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Higgins got free for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but that was his only catch as he was out-targeted 19-2 by Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins has scored in three of his last four games and has 202 yards in three games since Joe Flacco took over under center in Cincinnati. While the gap between Chase and Higgins is sizable, Higgins has been much more of a factor with Flacco than he had been while catching passes from Jake Browning. Higgins and the Bengals will host the Bears in Week 9.