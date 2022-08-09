Higgins, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, participated in one-on-one drills for the first time in training camp during Monday's practice, Geoff Hobson of The Bengals' Official sitereports.

Per the report, Higgins looked sharp in doing so, but the wideout is still easing his way back into team drills. "There's no reason to rush it. You have to take time with things like this," Higgins noted. "Even if I am back before expected, that's always great, but I'm never going to rush this type of injury." With that in mind, Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati Enquirer suggests that it seems unlikely at this point that Higgins will see any game action during the preseason. On the plus side, the 2020 second-rounder did note that he thinks he will will be able to log team reps in practice by the end of training camp. Barring any setbacks, Higgins is in line assume his usual key role in the Bengals offense come Week 1.