Coach Zac Taylor said that Higgins (hamstring) has a chance to return to action next Monday at Jacksonville, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I think so," Taylor relayed. "We'll see what we can get out of him this week as it goes."

Higgins has missed three games since hurting his hamstring in a Nov. 8 practice. With the extra day between Sunday's loss to the Steelers and the upcoming contest, the Bengals won't reconvene for practice until Thursday, at which point the ensuing injury report will reveal if he was able to log any reps. If he does so, Higgins will take the first step toward playing again, but until that happens, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin will be the primary options at wide receiver for quarterback Jake Browning.