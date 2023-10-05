Higgins (rib) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins, who is dealing with a fractured rib, also missed Wednesday's practice, so what he is able to do Friday (if anything) will be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Cardinals. Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Higgins suggested this past Monday that he could potentially play through his rib issue, noting "really, it's just up to me. Pain-wise, I might be able to go this week. I might not. You never know." If Higgins is limited or out this weekend, however, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site suggests that Tyler Boyd could log added outside WR snaps in Week 5.