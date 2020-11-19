Higgins (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Given that Higgins was a Thursday addition to the Bengals' injury report, as well as the fact that an illness caused his absence makes his status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against Washington approaches. A return to full session Friday would alleviate any concerns regarding Higgins' Week 11 availability, however. The 2020 second-rounder has seen nine targets in each of his last two outings and coming off a 7/115/1 effort in the Bengals' Week 10 loss to the Steelers.
