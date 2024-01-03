Higgins (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Baby previously noted that both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) were spotted in uniform stretching prior to the session, but Higgins was ultimately deemed a 'DNP," while Chase was listed as limited. Higgins now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Browns, and he'll presumably need to work fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 18 injury designation.