Coach Zac Taylor relayed that an illness kept Higgins from practicing Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins now has two more chances to practice as Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Ravens approaches, but the wideout's absence from Wednesday's session makes his status work tracking. Higgins is coming off a quiet effort in the Bengals' 27-16 win over Baltimore in Week 18, in which he caught just one of his seven targets for seven yards, while recording an 85 percent snap share.