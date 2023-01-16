Higgins caught four of six targets for 37 yards and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Higgins was kept in check by the Ravens again but got free for a two-point conversion to put Cincinnati up 17-10 in the third quarter. He had the same number of targets and catches as tight end Hayden Hurst while Ja'Marr Chase led all Bengals pass catchers with nine catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Higgins will look to raise his game against the Bills in the AFC divisional round.