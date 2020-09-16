Higgins was not targeted during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Though the rookie second-rounder was largely uninvolved in the passing game during his regular-season debut, he did garner 15 offensive snaps for the afternoon. It's evident the Bengals have plans to deploy Higgins as part of the offense -- not only based the fact that he was the No. 33 overall pick in April's draft, but also because he fielded zero special-teams snaps against Los Angeles. With a strong trio of veteran receivers on the depth chart in front of him in A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, and John Ross, the Bengals were afforded the luxury of easing Higgins into action after he was sidelined with a hamstring injury for much of training camp. The rookie's involvement may increase over the course of the season as he builds chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow, and develops an enhanced understanding of the offensive scheme.