Higgins finished without a catch on eight targets in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns.

After failing to work out a contract extension with the Bengals prior to the season, Higgins started this potential contract year with a goose egg. Higgins was blanked on three first-half targets as Joe Burrow threw for just 36 yards and the Bengals took a 10-0 deficit into the locker room. Things didn't get any better after halftime, as Burrow finished with just 82 yards and Higgins remained catch-less. Higgins topped 1,000 yards in each of the previous two seasons, so he's likely to shake off this clunker in Week 2 against the Ravens.