Higgins (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Higgins was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but he isn't in danger of sitting out. He'll face a Browns team that blew out the Bengals 32-13 back in Week 8, though Higgins scored one of his five touchdowns this season in that loss.
