Higgins hasn't signed his franchise tag and isn't attending June minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins would need to sign the tag before practicing and can't be fined while he's technically not under contract. He reportedly asked for a trade in March, but in April he told reporters that he expected to play for the Bengals this season. There's a July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts.