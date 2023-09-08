Higgins and the Bengals are "not close" on a long-term contract extension, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Unless something "shocking" happens in the next 24 hours, Higgins is not expected to have a new deal prior to Week 1. Higgins has already stated he plans to play with or without a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Higgins is not listed on the injury report and will bookend Ja'Marr Chase against the Browns.
