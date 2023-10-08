Higgins (ribs) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins, who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to miss at least one game due to a rib fracture suffered Week 4. His availability, or lack thereof, should be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Higgins indeed can't go, Tyler Boyd will stand to step into the No. 2 wideout role alongside Ja'Marr Chase, while Trenton Irwin will likely operate as the No. 3 man.