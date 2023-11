Higgins (hamstring) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report suggests that Higgins -- who didn't practice Thursday -- will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis moving forward. Friday's injury report will confirm Higgins' Week 10 injury status either way, but if he is indeed sidelined, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas would be candidates to see added snaps versus Houston this weekend.