Higgins (shoulder) is among the Bengals starters not in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins, who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, has seen some action in 11-on-11 drills of late. Per Goldsmith, Higgins was among the Bengals going through some pre-game conditioning Sunday, a group that also included fellow key wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.