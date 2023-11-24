Higgins (hamstring) isn't slated to play Sunday against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com and Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer report.
With Higgins on track to be unavailable for a third straight game, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin are in line to lead the Bengals' WR corps this weekend. Higgins will now target a potential return to action Dec. 4 against the Jaguars.
