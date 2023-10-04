Higgins (rib) won't practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Hobson, coach Zac Taylor indicated that Higgins is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cardinals approaches. Meanwhile, Ben Baby of ESPN previously relayed that the wideout may be able to play through his fractured rib this weekend. "Really, it's just up to me," Higgins acknowledged Monday regarding his Week 5 status. "Pain-wise, I might be able to go this week. I might not. You never know." If Higgins is out or limited versus Arizona, however, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas would be candidates to see added WR snaps behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.