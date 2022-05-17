Higgins (shoulder) is present for practice but not participating, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

It's reportedly what Higgins expected, and he's no longer using a sling as he rehabs from labrum surgery in March. He'll presumably be absent or limited from offseason practices throughout May or June, but the 23-year-old wideout could make it back on the field at the end of July for the start of training camp. There's been no indication of concern about his availability for the regular season.