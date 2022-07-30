Higgins (shoulder), who reportedly was supposed to be at full strength entering training camp, has not been participating in any team drills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This appears to be by design as Higgins has done work in individual receiving drills, but hasn't been a factor in any 7-vs-7 or 11-vs-11 simulations. The big-bodied target had surgery back in April to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder which he suffered all the way back in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign, but the injury hardly impacted his play as Higgins went on to record or tie career highs in every major receiving category.