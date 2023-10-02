Higgins said Monday that he doesn't envision his fractured rib keeping him out for an extended period and didn't rule out the possibility of playing this Sunday in Arizona if he can tolerate the pain and soreness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins was careful to note that he fractured just one rib rather than multiple ones when he "landed wrong" during a play in this past Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Higgins initially thought his injury was back tightness and continued to play through the issue, but he ended up sitting out the final two quarters after a halftime X-ray revealed a fractured rib. Though he's optimistic about his long-term health outlook, Higgins seems likely to be withheld or limited during practices this week, clouding his status for Sunday's contest.