Higgins (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Higgins didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday either, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers. If the wideout is unavailable for a third straight game this weekend, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin would be in line to lead the Bengals' receiver corps.
