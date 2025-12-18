Higgins (concussion) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice, so his absence early on Thursday is notable. The Bengals' upcoming injury report will confirm the wideout's official participation level, but if Higgins is unavailable Sunday against the Dolphins, Mitchell Tinsley would be in line to see added WR snaps alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas.