Higgins (concussion) is in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Fowler, Higgins, who the Bengals listed as questionable for the contest, is "good to go," with the report noting that the team was hopeful about the wideout's status this weekend, but wanted to make sure he felt good Sunday morning. Official confirmation of Higgins' Week 16 playing status is slated to arrive once inactives are posted ahead of Cincinnati's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.