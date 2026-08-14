Bengals' Tee Higgins: Picking up where he left off with Burrow

Higgins and quarterback Joe Burrow have had no trouble connecting at practice, Dan Hoard of the Bengals' official website reports.

Higgins and Burrow were drafted together in 2020, and they've had a long-standing connection with one another on the field. The two players have had no trouble getting back up to speed with each other after the offseason, and amongst the many plays they've made at camp, Higgins reeled in a red zone touchdown pass from Burrow at practice Tuesday. The wide receiver caught 59 of 98 targets for 846 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2025, a campaign during which Burrow, Jake Browning and Joe Flacco all started at least three contests at quarterback. Now with Burrow fully healthy ahead of the 2026 season, Higgins figures to once again be one of the most productive No. 2 WRs in the NFL.