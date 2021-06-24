Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes that Higgins is going to "play a huge role" in the Bengals offense this season, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. "He's got every trait to be a top-level receiver in this league," Callahan said of the 2020 second-rounder.

Though plenty of offseason attention has been focused on No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase, Higgins is poised to maintain a high-profile role in the Bengals offense. He'll pair with Chase on the outside while Tyler Boyd handles slot duties, giving QB Joe Burrow -- who's bouncing back from a torn ACL and MCL -- a strong pass-catching nucleus to work with this coming season. Higgins paced the team with 908 receiving yards last year, but there's room for growth in his game and, according to Callahan, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder "looks great physically" and appears "more explosive" as training camp approaches.