site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-tee-higgins-possible-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a possible concussion.
With Higgins, who caught two passes for 27 yards prior to his exit, sidelined Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd are slated to work as the Bengals' primary wideout options in Week 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read