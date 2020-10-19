Higgins caught six of eight targets for 125 yards and carried once for two additional yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.
Higgins finished second on the team in targets and receptions while finishing with a new career high in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a brilliant 67 yard long gain. He excelled even as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd received their fair share of targets, which is a positive sign for his fantasy outlook. Higgins seems to be earning more trust with each passing week and will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Browns next Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Team's top target in Week 5 loss•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Racks up 90 scrimmage yards•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Breaks out with pair of TDs•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: In line to start•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Targeted six times against Browns•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: No catches in NFL debut•