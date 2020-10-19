Higgins caught six of eight targets for 125 yards and carried once for two additional yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Higgins finished second on the team in targets and receptions while finishing with a new career high in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a brilliant 67 yard long gain. He excelled even as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd received their fair share of targets, which is a positive sign for his fantasy outlook. Higgins seems to be earning more trust with each passing week and will look to take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Browns next Sunday.