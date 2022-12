Higgins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being listed as a full practice participant Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to Tyler Boyd (finger), which makes the duo's status worth confirming ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. That said, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site notes that there is optimism from coach Zac Taylor as well as the wideouts, that both Higgins and Boyd will be active this weekend.