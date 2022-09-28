Higgins (toe) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Higgins popped up on the Bengals' injury report with a toe issue during Monday's walkthrough, but that now does not seem to be an issue of concern. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old looks on track take on his usual workload against Miami.