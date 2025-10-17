Higgins secured six of 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Higgins was outshined by fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who finished with a surreal 16-161-1 line on 23 targets. However, under normal circumstances, Higgins' night would be considered a rousing success, as the veteran receiver put together season highs in all three components of his stat line. Higgins has encouragingly logged a combined 18 targets over his first two games working with Joe Flacco, and the duo will now have some extra practice time to continue building chemistry ahead of a Week 8 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26.