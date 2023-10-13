The Bengals list Higgins (ribs) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after he practiced fully Friday.

Higgins' full practice session was his first since he fractured a rib in the Bengals' Oct. 1 loss to the Titans. He sat out last week's win over Arizona but looks to be trending in the right direction for Sunday after turning in a pair of limited practices this week in addition to the full session Friday. Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, head coach Zac Taylor described Higgins as a game-time call for Sunday's contest, so fantasy managers will still want to verify the wideout's availability when Cincinnati releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.