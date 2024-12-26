Higgins (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins maintained a 'limited' listing on all three of the Bengals' practice reports this week, but given his official 'questionable' designation, the wideout's Week 17 status will need to be verified ahead of Saturday's 4:30 ET contest. If Higgins ends up limited or out versus Denver, added opportunities alongside top WR Ja'Marr Chase would be available for Andrei Iosivas and Jermaine Burton.