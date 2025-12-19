Higgins (concussion) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Higgins -- who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday -- still has one more hurdle to clear in the NFL's concussion protocol. Fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 16 fantasy lineups, the Bengals kickoff Sunday is at 1:00 p.m. ET. If Higgins isn't cleared to face Miami, Mitchell Tinsley would be in line to see added WR snaps alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas.