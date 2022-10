Higgins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Higgins profiles as a game-time decision for the contest, but fortunately for those considering the wideout in Week 6 fantasy lineups, the Bengals kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Higgins is out or limited this weekend, Mike Thomas would be in line to see added snaps versus New Orleans alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.