Higgins recorded two receptions on four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Higgins returned from a one-game absence caused by an injury to his ribs and turned in a quiet performance. He was unsurprisingly overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase, but Tyler Boyd was also far more productive. Higgins has now shockingly turned in 21 or fewer receiving yards in four of his five games this season, though the Cincinnati offense should have a chance to get on track as they head into a Week 7 bye.