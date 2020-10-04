Higgins caught four of seven targets for 77 yards and added a 13-yard rush in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.
Higgins also had a ball clank off his hands on what would have been an easy chunk gain, but he still set a new career high in receiving yards for the third consecutive game. The rookie second-rounder posted a goose egg in his debut and had just 35 yards in Week 2, but he broke out with 40 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 and finished just 13 yards shy of Tyler Boyd's team-leading total against Jacksonville. Higgins will look to keep progressing against the Ravens in Week 5.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Breaks out with pair of TDs•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: In line to start•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Targeted six times against Browns•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: No catches in NFL debut•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Returns from hamstring injury•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Held out of team drills•