Higgins caught four of seven targets for 77 yards and added a 13-yard rush in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.

Higgins also had a ball clank off his hands on what would have been an easy chunk gain, but he still set a new career high in receiving yards for the third consecutive game. The rookie second-rounder posted a goose egg in his debut and had just 35 yards in Week 2, but he broke out with 40 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 and finished just 13 yards shy of Tyler Boyd's team-leading total against Jacksonville. Higgins will look to keep progressing against the Ravens in Week 5.