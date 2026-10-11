Higgins (groin/neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After exiting last week's loss to Jacksonville due to what the Bengals initially referred to as an adductor injury, Higgins ended up appearing on the team's initial Week 5 injury report as a non-participant on account of groin and neck issues. He remained sidelined for practice Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday and carrying a questionable tag into the weekend. Higgins apparently checked out fine following his pregame workout and has been given the green light to suit up Sunday along with fellow starting wideout Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), who had also been listed as questionable heading into the day. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network relays that the Bengals plan to monitor Higgins' snap count, but the wideout is still slated to take the field mostly "meaningful plays," which could suggest that he'll be given more frequent breaks from running plays where he would serve as a blocker.