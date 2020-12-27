Higgins recorded six receptions on nine targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 against the Texans.

Higgins entered the team's Week 16 contest having combined to record 206 receiving yards across his last five games -- never eclipsing 60 yards in a single contest. However, he torched the Texans for a couple big plays of 30 and 22 yards. Higgins also found the end zone for the sixth time on the season on an impressive, toe-tapping 20-yard catch midway through the third quarter. He and the Bengals will look to turn in another impressive performance to close the season in Week 17 against the Ravens.