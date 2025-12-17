Higgins remains in concussion protocol Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor hinted at Higgins still needing to clear multiple steps of the protocol, which isn't surprising after he suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 14 and then managed just two limited practices in Week 15. There's also some chance Cincinnati's lack of playoff hopes factors into the situation, though QB Joe Burrow has been adamant about trying to right the ship down the stretch. Mitchell Tinsley is the favorite to take most of Higgins' vacated snaps (again) if Higgins is unavailable Sunday at Miami.