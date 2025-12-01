Higgins remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins was concussed eight days ago in the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots and missed last Thursday night's win over the Ravens. Higgins has six more days to get ready for next Sunday's game against the Bills. If he can't get cleared, Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley should again see increased reps alongside Ja'Marr Chase.