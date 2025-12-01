Bengals' Tee Higgins: Remains in concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Higgins was concussed eight days ago in the Bengals' Week 12 loss to the Patriots and missed last Thursday night's win over the Ravens. Higgins has six more days to get ready for next Sunday's game against the Bills. If he can't get cleared, Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley should again see increased reps alongside Ja'Marr Chase.
More News
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Ruled out for Week 13•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Sustains concussion Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Extends TD streak to four games•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Two-TD effort in loss•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Makes most of lone Week 8 catch•
-
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Productive performance in win•