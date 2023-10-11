Higgins (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins, who was forced out of Week 4's game with a rib fracture, was able to log a limited practice session this past Friday before sitting out Sunday's win over the Cardinals. With another limited session to start the current practice week, Higgins seems to have a chance to return to action this weekend against the Seahawks. The wideout will, however, need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 6 injury designation.